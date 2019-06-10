STRONG WOMEN

In the May 2019 issue, I mentioned I liked the author Catherine Ryan Hyde. Her main characters are usually strong women.

Editor Frances asked for specific titles I liked. I keep a notebook of titles I have read and looked through it with the following results:

I loved these: Allie and Bea; Take Me with You; Worthy; Say Goodbye for Now; Where We Belong.

These were good: When I Found You; Pay It Forward.

I liked these which are listed in order of preference: When You Were Older; Ask Him Why; Love in The Present Tense; Leaving Blythe River.

I didn’t care for these: Heaven Adjacent; Becoming Chloe; Second Hand Heart; Language of Hoofbeats.

June Poucher (May 2019) says, “Catherine Ryan Hyde is a prolific author, but not all of her books struck me the same way.”