PERSONAL SPACE

I’ve heard people with autism characterized as “cold, and unloving.” I am on the autism spectrum and I DO love others.

At the same time, I need my space –quiet time alone. Being around people all day wears me down.

When I say this, others tell me this is not unusual, they feel that way, too. I accept that. However, my need for quiet is how I deal with what’s called Executive Function Syndrome.

I work so hard (like an “executive”) to do what is expected of me and to fit in. I am not just tired at the end of a work day, I am totally exhausted.

Bookworm (May ’19) adds, “Being ‘around people all day’ is not just being at work. It also applies to being at church, an art or music festival or even big Christian event.”