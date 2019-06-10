around the frame jun 2019 – our experiences

Dear Frances,

I never heard of the movie “Pay It Forward.” At ALDI, I have given my cart to others just to be helpful!

My activities are back to a routine. I go to the Senior Center every Thursday for a Bible study and lunch. After that we have Bingo. (I win money once in a while!)

I have made friends at the center. Two of the girls took me to see the movie, Mary Poppins Returns. Afterwards, we went out to eat. It was nice to be able to talk with other women!

Love and Prayers,

LindaSue

LindaSue (May ’19) adds, “I found out late last year my great-granddaughter has cancer. She is in a local children’s hospital. I pray a lot and try to make the best of matters. (I think I have done that all my life.)”

**

Dear Frances,

I have been thinking about the comments regarding your “E-R-R” Adventure, May 2019.

I reflected on one of my own car repair experiences.

A few years back, I loaded the car and prepared for the ten-hour drive from central Florida to my cabin in the mountains of north Georgia. In the pre-dawn hours, Red, my Australian shepherd who was named for his color, and I headed north. Several hours later I noticed my engine was running rough but I kept driving until I knew the shops would be open.

I got to the nearest dealership and planned to leave Red in the car as I thought dogs might not be allowed in the waiting room. About an hour later I went into the back to check on him. He was running around the shop enjoying himself. He had made friends with all the mechanics and helpers. He didn’t cause any trouble.

June

June Poucher (Apr.’19) says: “I have a real dread of being stuck somewhere with a broken-down car. If I have any doubt, I’d rather spend the money to get it checked.”

**



Birthday toilet repaired and installed

Dear Readers,

Several of you have asked if JK was able to fix the broken toilet. He was as you read in my story.

He took his time –nearly a month –and employed some very odd-to-me ways, but it is now installed in his bathroom.

The working part of the throne was not damaged, only the very front near the floor.

JK is happy with his birthday present and still thanks me for it from time to time.

Frances Fritzie

Frances Fritzie(Editor) says, “Even though the commode is working and looks OK, the whole ‘birthday toilet’ adventure is one I hope to never repeat.”

**

Dear Frances,

My husband Harry passed Friday in such a whirl of activity and distress all around.

Gail

Gail (April ’19) adds, “Oh Frances, I can’t open my email. One more thing I must call about.”

**

FrancaCaliforniapoppy,

You asked about the betrayal situation which has had me so upset. The person who betrayed me is someone I have known just about the whole time I’ve been in California. She’s also someone from my religious community.

She managed to insert her-self into the sale of my house in Key West, Florida and then took a commission she told me she wasn’t going to take. That meant that my realtor in Florida got screwed. This California person also failed to inform me about the necessity of using a 1031 (capital gains tax deferral) exchange.

I have other friends in my religious community who I have been able to talk to about this. In addition, I have had a counseling appointment with one of the monks. Practicing yoga has also helped me deal with this situation.

It’s all been helpful. I am starting to feel better.

Lots of love,

Liz

Liz/Moascar (May ’19) adds, “As far as my tax problem, I filed for an extension while I’m trying to figure out all the paperwork. I will be glad to put this behind me!”

**

Hi Fritzie,

On Memorial Day I went to the Sarasota National Cemetery to visit my deceased husband. I felt more emotional than usual.

Although I absolutely do not believe we can communicate with the dead, I believe the very private things I say to him are cathartic. I plan to go to the cemetery more frequently.

I texted a picture of the grave marker stone to my two sons saying, “Wish you could be with me.”

They each texted back and then one got silly. He said, “Isn’t that a Celtic cross on the marker behind Dad’s? Next time you’re out there, check to see the name on the marker – it’s probably Patty or Seamus.

So, so silly.

Elaine

My husband’s marker

Elaine (Apr.’19) adds, “I don’t think grief ever really goes away. After nine years, it has faded in and out for me.”

**

Fritzie,

I am still having some problem, but I am at least gaining back some of my weight. I am able to do more. I started doing the washing with Bob’s help two weeks ago.

My doctor also prescribed meds for him since he has been unwell. Bob announced this morning he had gained two pounds back.

It is rough, Fritzie, when things start happening that we have no control over. I am so glad God is part of my daily life. I talk to him all the time. I thank God every day for the mother he blessed me with. She prayed constantly. I know when she prayed for me. I saw her and her relationship with God. She passed it on to me and my sons. She even passed it to my son Bryan who prefers to live in a homeless way.

Take care my friend,

Patricia

Patricia (Apr.’19) adds, “The update you sent reminded me of some of our talks when we walked around our mobile home park in Sebring, Florida. I really miss those times, Fritzie. I really miss the sweet stuff we ate and coffee we sipped afterwards too. Good and peaceful times.”

**

Dear Fritzie,

Recently, my friend Donna was visiting from Madison, Georgia. We spent a day together on a Mystery Trip with twenty-four other people.

It was a bus trip to visit Amish businesses in and near Nappanee, Indiana. The Amish are a religious group who drive horse and buggies instead of cars and also do not use electricity or telephones in their homes.

We went to eight businesses. Several were: Diamond Harness and Sales, Clay Ridge Buggy Sales, Little Mint City Clocks and Millwork, Little Nook Christian Book Store, three country and variety stores and Miller’s Custom Boat Covers.

Finally, we ate at Rentown Restaurant where we were served two meats:Salisbury steak and chicken as well as chicken and noodles, hash brown casserole, tossed salad and choice of vegetables. Dessert was either of two pies: raspberry or coconut cream. Very tasty!

Being with my friend on this trip was a blessing!

Kay

Kay (Feb.’19) adds, “The trip was wonderful! I envisioned going to the Shipshewana, Indiana area which is somewhat like Lancaster, Pennsylvania was pleasantly surprised and the Nappanee area was less touristy. We passed several Amish schools. Bicycles were parked outside, their only mode of transportation to school. The guide said teachers often live nearby in a provided house.”

**

Dear Frances,

You asked if the other women in the house and I take turns cooking. (Nine of us live together.) We do. And some turns are adventures!

Last evening, I went out and lit the propane grill which happens to be rather cranky. I’ve come to call her “Old Smokey.”

After getting the chicken ready to place on the grill, and lighting Old Smokey, I carried my chicken outside and was very much enjoying grilling. It was one thing I did for sixteen of us brothers and sisters (through adoption) and two parents when I was growing up.

As I was sitting there watching the grill and reading my book, another young lady of our house came up. She watched me and asked questions. She was sooo interested I got in to trying to explain how too many cooks in the kitchen is never a good thing.

Meanwhile Old Smokey started bellowing smoke! I thought to myself, “Oh my goodness! Why did I turn my back on Old Smokey?” (I probably said it out loud, too!)

Sure ‘nuff! The chicken was black on the outside and raw on the inside.

The other young lady was still trying to “teach” me how to grill chicken. I was becoming cranky with the whole situation. (I think she finally figured out I wasn’t having any real trouble and she walked away.)

I thought to myself, “Now I can get on with things here.” I scraped the top layer of chicken and continued peacefully enjoying grilling.

The sunset was beautiful as I finished our chicken and carried it inside. We all enjoyed BBQ chicken, homemade mashed taters and steamed broccoli. (I heard no complaints. The food was gone soon with everyone calling out “Thank You!” as they left the table.)

We had used paper plates. I was taught clean-as-you-go and relax after dinner. I’ve stuck by that for many years and I’m sure the young lady who had kitchen duty last evening was grateful.

Blessings,

Meschelle

Meschelle Amber (May ‘19) adds, “I was tired after all my activities of the day, and even though there’s wasn’t much clean-up, I was thankful I didn’t have kitchen duty!”