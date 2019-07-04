LIFE’S FLOWERS
Too many lives
Hang unbalanced,
Though the sky forever
Waits in blue
For what we never know,
Time has no planned
Schedule,
For-whence we-entered,
Nor-when-we leave.
Friends,
Have flowers growing
In gardens—
They fade,
And die.
But
we know better
When they leave us,
Our vases still filled
With water,
Emptied are replaced,
With new life flowers
What we can never
Do is replace a friend.
Gayle Bluebird (June '19) adds, "Flowers are easy to re-place with new flowers and a change of water, a bit of work and challenge. But replacing a friend is never easy, certainly not replicable. The message of this poem is to hang on to beauty, and to friends as fiercely as possible because they will not always be with us.