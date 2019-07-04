LIFE’S FLOWERS

Too many lives

Hang unbalanced,

Though the sky forever

Waits in blue



For what we never know,

Time has no planned

Schedule,



For-whence we-entered,

Nor-when-we leave.



Friends,

Have flowers growing

In gardens—

They fade,

And die.





But we know better

When they leave us,

Our vases still filled

With water,

Emptied are replaced,

With new life flowers





What we can never

Do is replace a friend.

Gayle Bluebird (June ‘19) adds, “Flowers are easy to re-place with new flowers and a change of water, a bit of work and challenge. But replacing a friend is never easy, certainly not replicable. The message of this poem is to hang on to beauty, and to friends as fiercely as possible because they will not always be with us. (Join me on my Face-book page for more poems.)