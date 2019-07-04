THE FUNERAL
I went to a funeral the other day
Something strange was at play
Everyone was smiling I saw
Even down to the distant in-law
What could account for this behavior?
Didn’t someone just meet
their maker?
Memories of a life well spent
Could not darken this event
Fabulous stories and pictures
all revealed
Events and celebrations of a life
well heeled…
Not in money, but love of family
and friends
Like Love from above,
that just never ends
They were celebrating
the continuation of a life
Which was now surpassing
its final strife.
Simon Stargazer III (June ‘19) adds, “My seventh older brother died earlier this year, and I drove to near Peoria last weekend for the celebration of his life. I have one brother left. He lives in California and supports himself by house sitting for millionaires! (He spends winters in Mexico, too. It must be nice!)”