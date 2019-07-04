stitch by stitch we create our lives

colored this quilt. I went to a funeral the other day Something strange was at play Everyone was smiling I saw Even down to the distant in-law What could account for this behavior? Didn't someone just meet their maker? Memories of a life well spent Could not darken this event Fabulous stories and pictures all revealed Events and celebrations of a life well heeled… Not in money, but love of family and friends Like Love from above, that just never ends They were celebrating the continuation of a life Which was now surpassing its final strife. Simon Stargazer III (June '19) adds, "My seventh older brother died earlier this year, and I drove to near Peoria last weekend for the celebration of his life. I have one brother left. He lives in California and supports himself by house sitting for millionaires! (He spends winters in Mexico, too. It must be nice!)"