Georgene (June ‘19) responded to our question, “If I could talk to my younger self, I would say….” She wrote, “I would tell my younger self, ‘Calm down and think about what you really want. Stop creating a fantasy version of events that result in ”should have and could have” self- talk. Concentrate on what really happened, take responsibility for your part and make new choices to get you where you want to be. Don’t wimp out!’

Actually, that is what I did when I started therapy and spiritual direction in my late thirties into my early forties. I’ve done quite well for the last twenty years or more.”



Linda Rosenthal (June ‘19) has this comment on the topic of talking to one’s younger self. “Ah…I could write a novel on the subject. I would begin telling my young self about that ritual that our women’s group used to do at the end of our meetings. (Remember, Frances?) We would say the words, ‘You are so-and-so, daughter of (fill-in-the-blank,) and you are perfect just as you are.’ As I recall, we would gently touch another’s forehead chakra as we said the words. That is where I would start with my younger self.

Then, I would tell her that she can get that electronics degree that she wants. She doesn’t need to be a man to accomplish it, despite what others are telling her.

I would talk about the challenges that she will face and how I would be there for her throughout them. I would also tell her to consider the military as an option. Maybe that would help with her confidence problem. I would tell her that someday she will have confidence, but seek it sooner through counseling.

I would hug her, a lot. I can’t talk about this anymore, I’m starting to tear up. Sorry.”

