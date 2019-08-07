«  
A SISTER’S RECOMMENDATION

My sister recommended the book Where the Crawdad’s Sings by Delia Owens. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, a sleepy town on the North Carolina coast. Kya is sensitive and intelligent, and she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home.

It is a coming-of-age story and a surprising tale of possible murder.

Elaine (June’19) says, “Kayaking today was both beautiful and grueling due to the heat. A manatee came close to our boats, and we saw a dolphin cavorting nearby.”

