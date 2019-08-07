MISS JULIA SPEAKS HER MIND

This book by Ann B. Ross is the first in a long series about a Southern woman described as the “steeliest of magnolias.” When her husband departed this world, he left Miss Julia two legacies.

The first was expected: his quite sizable estate. The second was not only astonishing but scandalous: a nine-year-old illegitimate son who strongly resembled her deceased husband.

It’s about to bring Miss Julia a whole passel of trouble.

June Poucher (July’19) says: “It’s a warm and engaging story.”