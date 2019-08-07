EDGINGS
At
beginning and
End of ocean
Edges,
The
sun comes up
Dutifully,
Faithfully;
… For early morning
Risers,
Seated on the sand
Beach towels spread
Fashionably,
…in red, yellow and green –
We
four of us –
Son, daughter-in-law,
granddaughter and me,
Not
forgetting Mae-Mae, –
Walk on white soft
Sands—
A
mile walk,
Where everyone
Now awake
Walks along, too
Dogs catching balls,
Or running,
Little-legged Mae-Mae
Keeping up….
Gayle Bluebird (July’19) adds, “This poem was written in Saint Augustine when my oldest son and family and I spent a few days relaxing and being tourists. The walks on the beach early morning were special, watching the sunrise, with other people who had gathered to watch and to walk along the edge of the ocean. Everything seemed like an edge, the edge of the ocean, the edges of the orange sun while rising, even the edges of different ages in our family, young and old. Dogs were enjoying the experience as well. Lots of happiness free and easily accessible at the ocean.”