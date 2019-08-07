EDGINGS

Atlantic sunrise

At beginning and

End of ocean

Edges,



The sun comes up

Dutifully,

Faithfully;

… For early morning

Risers,

Seated on the sand

Beach towels spread

Fashionably,

…in red, yellow and green –





We four of us –

Son, daughter-in-law,

granddaughter and me,

Not forgetting Mae-Mae, –

Walk on white soft

Sands—

A mile walk,

Where everyone

Now awake

Walks along, too

Dogs catching balls,

Or running,

Little-legged Mae-Mae

Keeping up….



Mae-mae and my son

Gayle Bluebird (July’19) adds, “This poem was written in Saint Augustine when my oldest son and family and I spent a few days relaxing and being tourists. The walks on the beach early morning were special, watching the sunrise, with other people who had gathered to watch and to walk along the edge of the ocean. Everything seemed like an edge, the edge of the ocean, the edges of the orange sun while rising, even the edges of different ages in our family, young and old. Dogs were enjoying the experience as well. Lots of happiness free and easily accessible at the ocean.”