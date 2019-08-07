OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

This month readerLindaSue (see her letter in AROUND THE FRAME) shares her thoughts on “If I could talk to my younger self…”

She says, “If I could talk to myself all those hears ago, I would say, ‘Think long and hard before you get married!’

Oh, to be young again!”

Our question for August 2019, “If you were trapped in a TV show for a month, which TV show would it be and why?” will continue for September. A fresh question for consideration will join it: “The best thing friends can do for one another is…”

Editor’s Note: Didn’t get around to writing soon enough? Responses to earlier questions are welcome anytime!