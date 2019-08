SHARING TOPICS FOR OUR AUGUST WEEKLY FACEBOOK Ninepatch GROUP 2019 sharing:

Week 1: “If you could invent one thing to help the environment, what would it be?”

Week 2: “Who is the living or deceased family member you would like the opportunity to know better?

Week 3: “What is the most important thing you learned from your mother?”

Week 4: “Did you ever watch a movie more than once? If so, what one(s) were they?

Week 5: “What one thing, large or small, could you do to help the world?