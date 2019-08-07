COMMENTS FROM A JULY FACEBOOK TOPIC

Following are little comments and story responses to the topic, “The thing I remember most about my first job is…”

Liz/Moascar (July’19) says, “Jimmy Savile, the British disc jockey who was posthumously revealed to be a child sexual predator, came in to eat a meal at the Wimpy bar where I was waitressing on Sundays. I started work there when I was 15 or 16 and spent all of my earnings on clothes!”

**

Gail (June ‘19)remembers, “How special I felt to be working in our small hometown newspaper office two nights after school. There was a window opening out on the street. Folks could look down and see us. It was like being in a fishbowl.”

**

Simon Stargazer III (July’19) says, “I learned that hard work is worth it. During High School, I worked at two competing orchards, picking apples. One paid 50 cents an hour. I switched to the one that paid 10 cents a bushel ‘cause I could earn more per hour! One of the great perks was I was allowed to pick out a ‘best piece of fruit’ for my girlfriend!”

**

Georgene (July’19) recalls, “Shady stuff. I worked the front desk of a hotel built to host Midwest and East Coast people brought to Colorado to purchase land in a proposed development. Lots of alcohol ‘loosened’ up tongues and wallets. It was confusing to an 18-year-old”. It took over 30 years for that community to develop and after 40 years, while it is a true small town now, there are still building lots for sale.”

**

Tennessee(Sept. ‘00) says, “I had a morning paper route and by far the most striking memory is just how cold winter mornings were in Wisconsin.”

**

Frances (Editor) recalls, “In the late 1950s I worked after school and Saturdays at HARTERS, a sporting goods store that also had a department for general women’s clothing. On the Saturday before Christmas, many coaches came in looking for a gift outfit for their wives. When I asked the men “What size is your wife?” they would stop and look at me from head to toe and answer, “About your size.” In those years many coaches’ wives received size 12 skirts and 32 sweaters!