MISS JULIA TAKES OVER

The title is the second in this series by Ann B. Ross. In this story, Miss Julia’s orderly world is turned upside down when Hazel Marie Puckett appears with her nine-year-old son, Little Lloyd. The boy bears a disturbing resemblance to Miss Julia’s late husband.

Miss Julia must tackle another disruption when Hazel Marie fails to return from a dinner date. Frantic, Miss Julia takes matters into her own capable hands.

She hires a private detective to investigate.

June Poucher (Sept. ‘19) adds, “Some of Miss Julia’s actions remind me of my mother. She was good at taking over.”