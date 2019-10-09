stitch by stitch we create our lives

THE GOLDEN BUTTERFLY It rose from the ground as I walked by. As if it was striving to catch my eye. It fluttered in the air like a golden beam, As the sunlight made its colors gleam. Further and further it flew from me, 'Til it disappeared in the leaves of a tree. For a moment only it was beyond my sight, Then it floated back into the bright sunlight. It paused for a while on a beautiful flower Just awakened from last night's shower. I stared in wonder at this lovely creature, God's exquisite work of nature. Carikibe is single and has no children. She enjoys reading, visiting and sewing. Right now, she is now cutting blocks for a new comforter. She adds, "I write poems that have the beat of rhyme."