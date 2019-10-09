«  
THE GOLDEN BUTTERFLY

It rose from the ground

as I walked by.

As if it was striving to catch

my eye.

It fluttered in the air like

a golden beam,

As the sunlight made its colors

gleam.

Further and further it flew

from me,

Til it disappeared

in the leaves of a tree.

For a moment only

it was beyond my sight,

Then it floated back into the

bright sunlight.

It paused for a while on

a beautiful flower

Just awakened from

last night’s shower.

I stared in wonder at

this lovely creature,

God’s exquisite work

of nature.

Carikibe is single and has no children. She enjoys reading, visiting and sewing. Right now, she is now cutting blocks for a new comforter. She adds, “I write poems that have the beat of rhyme.”

October 9th, 2019

