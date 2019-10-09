THE GOLDEN BUTTERFLY
It rose from the ground
as I walked by.
As if it was striving to catch
my eye.
It fluttered in the air like
a golden beam,
As the sunlight made its colors
gleam.
Further and further it flew
from me,
‘Til it disappeared
in the leaves of a tree.
For a moment only
it was beyond my sight,
Then it floated back into the
bright sunlight.
It paused for a while on
a beautiful flower
Just awakened from
last night’s shower.
I stared in wonder at
this lovely creature,
God’s exquisite work
of nature.
Carikibe is single and has no children. She enjoys reading, visiting and sewing. Right now, she is now cutting blocks for a new comforter. She adds, “I write poems that have the beat of rhyme.”