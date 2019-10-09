INSIDE A PURPLE SKY

Hurricane Dorian’s purple sky

The sky turned purple

After tested by a hurricane.

Six women shared

How they got to where we

Were, in a large apartment

Building.

Most of us would agree

We are “the feminist six,”

Sitting with our wine

And our stories—poems

Pulled out of our pockets –

And our books,

Or painted canvases.

Common and uncommon, we are

Well- traveled, educated, how

Our secrets are not worth

The hiding—

Together the words of

Each of us—shared.

The evening had no real

Ending—

One of us would be marching

For “We the People”

September 23 in D.C. –

But hereafter all of us

will know

Each other in the quiet

Hallways,

Energized, not in the least

Bit old,

But growing younger—

Gayle Bluebird(Sept.19) “Just because one lives in a senior high-rise does not mean one’s passions end. Myself, I find I have more time, less to worry about, still writing, planning and traveling. It should not be surprising that there are others like myself. Getting together to share our individual lives, past and present, is special. If you like my poems you can order my newly published book, Early Morning Words on Amazon for $6.50.