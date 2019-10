THE MONTHLY QUESTION

June Poucher (Aug.’19) comments on our September question, “The best thing friends can do for one another is….” She says, “The best thing friends can do for one another is to respect what is important to the other, whether they agree or not.”

**

“What is the longest line you ever stood in?” will continue for comment into November and a new query will join it: “My favorite winter holiday family tradition is….”