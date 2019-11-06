MY ADVENTURE WITH THE NEW ANNE PERRY NOVEL

I was eager to read the new Anne Perry series and met the new character Elena Standish. I was first on a waiting list for Death in Focus at the local library. Here’s what happened.

The book was new, of course, and I was the first to get this particular copy. I never eat when I am reading a book. Never. But for some reason I did with this book. Ice cream. I dropped some on the book.

I was sick. I called the library and told them what happened. I asked if I could pay for the book. She said that was not necessary. (If I had reserved a copy of the book and it had ice cream stains, I would not want to read it. Furthermore, I would have been very upset with the person who had borrowed the book). Anyway, I told her I would purchase the book.

I took the book into the library and showed the stain to the lady at the desk. She said it was not a problem, they would try to clean it up.

Nope! I wanted to purchase the book! They could get a new one. Anyway, the woman finally agreed to let me buy the book and I could take it home. She first checked with her manager about the cost. (They get a large discount. Had I gone to a book store, I would have paid them $28.00.) She was going to charge me what they paid for it. I insisted I would pay her what I would have normally paid at the book store. She could keep the rest as a donation. That is what we finally agreed on.

As for the book, I think Anne Perry is going to have another great character. Still not as good as Pit or Monk (her other series’ characters), but good. I think readers will like the book too.

Patricia (Oct.’19) adds, “Got the October 2019 Ninepatch. Thank you. Good reading.”