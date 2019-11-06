A JUVENILE HUMMINGBIRD

Spring and summer have come and gone. Autumn is upon us. I’ve been lying in the cool of my room reflecting on favorite memories over the past few months One such memory took place in our own backyard one morning.

I was sitting under a tree drinking my coffee when I felt something fall from the tree and land on my shoulder. To my amazement, a juvenile Rufous hummingbird lay startled on my shoulder. She wasn’t making any effort to fly away!

Had it not been for the knowledge I gained from my mother, I wouldn’t have known what to do with the little bird. However, I knew time was of great importance. I sprang into action. I gathered a small basket from the garage, a heating pad and a tiny glass dropper. My housemates and I made a cozy bed for her, knowing we had to somehow regulate her body temperature.

The Rufous Hummingbird in my hand.

I decided to do some research online and I’m so glad I did! I discovered that the little hummer would require feedings every twenty to thirty minutes around the clock. It was possible to save her and be able to release her back into the wild! I was happy to do what I could to ensure our tiny bird lived.

After a little more than four days of carefully planned care, our tiny bird was flapping her wings and trying to fly from my hands. I decided it was probably time for her release.

It was one of the sweetest moments I have had with an animal rescue! Just a short time after taking her outside and saying our goodbyes, the hummingbird fluttered away.

Her wings beat so fast, they were a blur.

It was such a beautiful blessing for God to trust me with such a delicate creature.

Meschelle (Aug.’19) adds, “Until this happened, I didn’t have any bird feeders out. I went out and bought new hummingbird feeders. I hoped I would see hummers around. Sure enough! A few came to visit our feeders and frolic about the yard. I have often wondered if ‘Joy,’ our little hummer, still visits. Maybe not. It’s migration time. But, I look back on this memory with great joyfulness.”