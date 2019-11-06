TWO RED FLAGS

(Part 1 of 2)

I’ve lived in the country pretty much most of my life and have observed enough wild life to pick up on whether a certain critter is behaving like the rest of its fraternity or not. The other day, I had just opened the chicken coop and was stepping back to the gate when I noticed The Outdoor Kitty (Grumbles) sitting on the dirt track that leads back to the neighbor’s place.

I wouldn’t have paid the feline much attention except for the fact that his gaze was centered on something in the little strip of woods along-side the lane. The cat’s ears were perked forward and his whole body had stiffened in alertness

It’s my habit to look at Grumbles now and then to gauge what’s happening – unless he takes off. Then there’s no looking at him, of course. That day I followed that invisible line of his gaze to the woods near the lane. At first, nothing moved, nothing stirred. Goose bumps skittered up my spine.

I hurriedly closed the cock-eyed contraption/gate that is part of the chicken fence. I have to unlatch the thick wire holding two metal posts together and one small part of the fence drops to the ground. Then a triangular affair allows me to step in or out. (Or trip and fall over into the chicken poo!)

With my own gaze on the woods, I stepped carefully to the cat’s side. That’s when I saw the dark gray movement of a hunched critter.

At first, I thought it was another cat. Just as quickly I realized the critter was a young raccoon. Here in the broad daylight of a bright morning, a raccoon was rambling on the edge of the yard and in the woods? I guessed he had come from the direction of the wood behind the chicken pen.

I keep an old wheel barrow on the outside of the chicken pen and I grabbed up a snow shovel that I keep there to pick up the occasional dead-from-old-age chicken or guinea. I held it in front of me like a kind of shield.

As though a silent signal had been given, Grumbles and I advanced toward the raccoon.

First red flag: the nocturnal critter was out in daylight.

Malaina (Oct.’19) adds, “Facing a rabid raccoon sends fear to the marrow of my bones.”