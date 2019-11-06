READERS’ CORNER

After reading several books by some of my favorite authors of crime fiction (H. Coben, D. Baldacci and M. Connelly), I chose a different genre and read The Fifth of July by Kelly Simmons.

It was a great change of pace and offered both sharply drawn characters and a real sense of location (Nantucket). Two siblings are forewarned by their mother that their father is exhibiting troubling personality changes as the family plans to gather at their summer place.

It is told in the first person with each of the main characters narrating alternating chapters in their own perspective. There are long-hidden secrets revealed as well as fallout from the past.

The author’s vivid descriptions of the Nantucket

beaches in the summer had me nearly feeling I was there with them in their summer place!

Chantal (Sept. ‘19) adds, “This is the first book I’ve read by this author who has written several others I’d also now like to read.”