INDELIBLE INK
The
kind of love
You can’t erase,
Even after years,
There is still tears
To be shed,
When darkness comes
As shadow,
Early evening
You know it soon will pass –
Not so memories,
Held fastened like a winter
Cloak, so it is,
Ink cannot always be removed,
Tattooed on your heart,
No surgeon has a needle
Strong enough to take
Away—
Somethings are imprinted,
Meant to last forever,
Forever to be remembered,
Not as burden, but as
Life loved once,
Loved for life…
Gayle Bluebird (Oct.'19) adds, "No matter that you leave someone, or they leave you, someone with whom you've shared parts of your life, someone you loved deeply, there is a permanent mark left, memories you will have forever. Don't ever turn aside regardless of the parting or reasons for – keep sacred what you can; don't ever discard! (Did I just write another poem?).