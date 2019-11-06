INDELIBLE INK

The kind of love

You can’t erase,

Even after years,

There is still tears

To be shed,

When darkness comes

As shadow,

Early evening

You know it soon will pass –

Not so memories,

Held fastened like a winter

Cloak, so it is,

Ink cannot always be removed,

Tattooed on your heart,

No surgeon has a needle

Strong enough to take

Away—

Somethings are imprinted,

Meant to last forever,

Forever to be remembered,

Not as burden, but as

Life loved once,

Loved for life…

Gayle Bluebird (Oct.’19) adds, “No matter that you leave someone, or they leave you, someone with whom you’ve shared parts of your life, someone you loved deeply, there is a permanent mark left, memories you will have forever. Don’t ever turn aside regardless of the parting or reasons for – keep sacred what you can; don’t ever discard! (Did I just write another poem?). My book of poems, Early Morning Words, is available on Amazon. Priced reasonably at $6.50. Books are easy to carry and make perfect Christmas gifts. If you want an autographed copy please write to gaylebluebird1943@gmail.com“