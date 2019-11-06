stitch by stitch we create our lives

ABBA, FATHER God made a garden perfect and neat, Trees were so tall and flowers were sweet. God said it was good, but lacked one thing more. So He made a man that His image bore. God, how often I am lonely for Thee. Are you also lonely for me? Now the serpent, subtle and small Made some lies – not truth at all. He told these to Eve and made her to look The fruit looked so good so she partook God, why do I believe Satan over Thee When you gave even your Son For me? Today man is learned, behold The moonwalk He makes mighty weapons, this enemies to stalk. But his heart was made for deity For God is the answer to the problems I see. God, all mankind is lonely for Thee. May they learn to know you Through me. Carikibe (Oct.'19) adds, "I wrote this poem when I was going to go to the Congo for mission work."