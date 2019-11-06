ABBA, FATHER
God made a garden perfect
and neat,
Trees were so tall and flowers
were sweet.
God said it was good, but lacked
one thing more.
So He made a man that His image
bore.
God, how often I am lonely
for Thee.
Are you also lonely for me?
Now the serpent, subtle and small
Made some lies – not truth at all.
He told these to Eve and made her
to look
The fruit looked so
good so she partook
God, why do I believe Satan over
Thee
When you gave even your Son
For me?
Today man is learned, behold
The moonwalk
He makes mighty weapons, this
enemies to stalk.
But his heart was made for deity
For God is the answer to the
problems I see.
God, all mankind is lonely for
Thee.
May they learn to know you
Through me.
Carikibe (Oct.’19) adds, “I wrote this poem when I was going to go to the Congo for mission work.”