ABBA, FATHER

God made a garden perfect

and neat,

Trees were so tall and flowers

were sweet.

God said it was good, but lacked

one thing more.

So He made a man that His image

bore.

God, how often I am lonely

for Thee.

Are you also lonely for me?

Now the serpent, subtle and small

Made some lies – not truth at all.

He told these to Eve and made her

to look

The fruit looked so

good so she partook

God, why do I believe Satan over

Thee

When you gave even your Son

For me?

Today man is learned, behold

The moonwalk

He makes mighty weapons, this

enemies to stalk.

But his heart was made for deity

For God is the answer to the

problems I see.

God, all mankind is lonely for

Thee.

May they learn to know you

Through me.

 Carikibe (Oct.’19) adds, “I wrote this poem when I was going to go to the Congo for mission work.”

