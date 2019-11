THE MONTHLY QUESTION

“My favorite winter holiday family tradition is….” will continue into December and a new query will join it: “If sunset had to be at the same time all year, what time would you want the sun to set? Why”

*

Editor’s Note: This space is also open for anyone who thought to write about a previous question but didn’t have the time.

And for Internet users, be sure to also consider commenting on our weekly Facebook Ninepatch question!