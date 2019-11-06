A FEW FACEBOOK NINEPATCH COMMENTS

Following are comments from our October 2019 topic, “My heart breaks when…”

Georgene (Oct.’19) said, ”My heart breaks when I hear how ugly people treat each other when they disagree about religion or politics. The speed at which the conversation devolves into belittling reminds me how little people value dialog and exploring the perspective of others.”

**

Theresa (May ‘16) commented, “My heart breaks when I attach to outcomes.”

**

Simon Stargazer III (Oct.’19) said, “My heart breaks for those who remain after suicides. My stepson left us saying, ‘… life made it impossible for me to live like I wanted, so now my molecules will wander freely through the universe…finally unrestricted.’

Those who are left have so many unanswered and unanswerable questions along with so many unsolved problems to solve, not to mention enough grief to last a lifetime, in one form or another.

And now we remember the best of his life while finding answers and solutions where we can…leaving the rest to God.”

**

Linda Rosenthal (Oct. 19) said, “My heart breaks when someone is mean to me and I can’t defend myself.”