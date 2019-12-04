THE BOOK CLUB PICK

Book club was this week, and the book was James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty. It was unanimous that everyone liked it. They hoped the days of such dedicated public servants weren’t totally behind us.

I’m not all that comfortable getting into things political with most people. However, I was surprised that everyone agreed there was quite a bit to admire in Comey’s character.

Chantal (See her letter this issue.) “The book I’m thinking of taking with me to read in the sunshine of a warmer climate is Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan. It was recommended by a friend of mine and is over five hundred pages!”