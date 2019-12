BY GARTH STEIN

A friend repeatedly recommended the book The Art of Racing in the Rain. While it is a beautiful and charming and soulful story told by a dog, it really tugs at the heart.

Racing is also about auto racing as a metaphor for life. It provoked reflection and thought, and I love Garth Stein for writing this book.

Elaine (Sept.’19) adds, “This is one of those books I will gift to a friend or two.”