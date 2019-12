NEW-TO-ME-AUTHOR

I found a new-to-me author, Kent Haruf, whose book, Plainsong, I have enjoyed. The book is appealing as a good story, and very rich in detail. It has also a Midwestern feel to it, although it is set in rural Colorado. The book was a National Book Award finalist for 1999.

Plainsong felt like a vision of the America that I know as imperfect, but mostly good.

Linda Rosenthal (Nov.’19) adds, “Sadly, the author has passed away, but I will enjoy reading his books.”