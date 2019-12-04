stitch by stitch we create our lives

USEFUL PATCHWORK no trend » INSIDE AND OUT When I’m in my church service, part of me wants to praise God. On the outside, I have my hands in the air worshipping as the band and drums reverberate in my ears. But, on the inside, my head is pounding and pain of sensory overload is running through my body. On the outside, I smile as my brothers and sisters and scream, “Hallelujah!” But between the music and voices coming over the loudspeakers, my head is throbbing. This is part of how sensory overload affects me as a person on the autistic spectrum. I so want to interact with and love my brothers and sisters during the worship but my body won’t let me. It had always reacted different to noise.

When I was a kid, I attended a large church with a huge stone sanctuary and powerful pipe organ. Those Sundays, I anticipated the screaming organ pipes and how they would profoundly impact me. It was the same in school with the bell system for class start and end. That clanging or loud buzzing terrified me! Since the sound did not bother other students or them, many teachers frowned, wondering why I covered my ears!

Bookworm (Nov.19) says, "Clanging sound intolerance is also true with clocks that strike the hour, quarters and halves. I have been terribly interested in their mechanisms. However, the thought of going up inside a huge clock tower and being there when the bell struck the hour kept me from exploring one of know of. Hoping one day to overcome my fear and climb up into that courthouse clock and see its mechanism."