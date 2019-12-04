USEFUL PATCHWORK

I have fond memories of my Grandmother Roberts sitting by the fireplace ‘piecing’ quilts. That is, hand sewing small patches of different fabrics to make a pattern. When that was completed, the rough quilt top was moved to a spare bedroom and attached to a quilt frame which hung from the ceiling. It was then quilted to a one-piece cover with a layer of cotton in between, and finally hemmed at the edges to complete it. During this phase, several friends and ladies from the church came and had a ‘quilting day’ visit while they worked. They sat around the quilt frame and hand sewed the layers together following the original quilt pattern design.

During this time of the 1930’s depression, families had to be pretty self-sufficient. Making quilts was not a hobby; they were needed to keep the family warm.

June Poucher (Nov.’19) adds: “My dad was very inventive too. He found ways to make whatever material he had at hand do the job he needed. When I was a small child, I followed my dad’s every step. That’s how I became a do-it-yourselfer.”