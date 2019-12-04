TWO RED FLAGS

(Conclusion)

Previously: Malaina and Grunbles (The Outdoor Kitty) encounter a young raccoon acting very strangely.

I reached the edge of the little wood and the raccoon turned around to face Grumbles and me. The darned thing took a few steps toward us and growled!

I held up that snow shovel shield but glanced down at the kitty. He was more interested in investigating the critter than running.

I snapped, at the furred bandit, “Git!” I hoisted the shovel at it.

On second thought, after the raccoon took another step toward me, I dropped the snow shovel and grabbed up the kitty.

Second red flag: the little evil thing wasn’t backing down.

Not liking my picking him up, the feline turned and twisted in my arms. He tried to see the invader and squirmed to slide from between my arms. But I tightened my grasp around him and hurried to the back door of the house. I deposited him inside with the other felines who were milling around the interior side of the back door. (Seems they were curious at The Outdoor Kitty’s early return.)

I stepped inside, grabbed the phone and made a call to a man who works withThe Game Commission. I told him about the raccoon’s odd behavior and he said, “I’ll be there within half an hour.”

I hurried back outside to the small woods and looked around. The raccoon was gone! I picked up the shovel and returned it to the wheel barrow then spent the half-hour looking for sign or tracks. I walked up and down the lane, and up another lane that also led back to the neighbor’s. I found only one track in the dark mud. It was headed back toward there.

When the guy drove up, he removed a huge rifle from the back of his truck. I told him about the raccoon’s appearance and where it was possibly headed.

He said, “I’ll scout around.”

I was running errands that day but when I returned home, I called him. He said, “I searched around for almost an hour but didn’t find any sign of the raccoon.”

I repeated my suspicions that the youngster was probably in the early stages of rabies – all based on the animal’s behavior.

He said, “It’s possible.”

We talked for a couple more minutes, then I thanked him for his time.

Later, my neighbor told me he found some raccoon prints in the mud on the bank of his small pond. Was that the daytime intruder or another, probably innocent raccoon minding its own business fishing in the small pond?

No telling!

Malaina (Nov.’19) adds, “Guess he was headed somewhere else. Was relieved he was going elsewhere.”