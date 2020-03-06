AROUND THE FRAME – mar 2020

Dear Fritzabirthdaythoughts,

My friends treated me to lunch at a tea shop in San Juan Capistrano (California). We had so much fun! We borrowed silly hats from the tea shop and they also gave me a tiara.

Since I grew up English, I enjoy a lot of teas. The one I chose was a delicious pot of Lapsang souchong. We sampled each other’s various flavors.

The town is famous for its old mission and for the swallows which return on a certain date each year. A big parade with Mariachi bands celebrates the event.

I previously visited the mission which is like a little painted wagon inside. It’s a precious jewel.

Yesterday we sat in the Basilica and meditated for a while.

Love ‘n’ hugs

Liz

Liz/Moascar (Nov.’19) continues, “My friend Adrienne and I warmed up today by doing a ten-mile hike up a butte. We were very close to the Mexican border. I could see the mist rising up in the valleys between the mountains in Mexico. We are in training for a planned trek to Mt. Everest Base Camp. Wish us luck!”

Love ‘n’ hugs

Liz

**

Hi Fritzie,

I’ll soon have more information on my situation because I had a PET scan last Thursday. I’ll will get the results soon. (Curious to know if what remains of my lymphoma has spread or regressed. My oncologists assure me there are more treatments available, but I won’t be able to do them until after April 1. I have to wait and see what develops.

It’s hard being in the land of unknown-outcomes and living from scan-to-scan. But it also is a great lesson in “Not my will, but Thine be done.”

Meanwhile I am returning to more of my regular activities, church, movies and being with my grandchildren. I have a lot for which to be thankful.

Enjoy your time in the sunny, warm South!

Love,

Mary

Mary (Feb. ‘20) adds,

“I have many people praying for my good outcomes. I have to believe that is helping me cope on a daily basis.”

**

Dear Fritzie,

I finished the fourth book in the series Secrets of Wayfarers Inn in two days. Its title is Greater than Gold. This one was written by Roseanna White. I enjoyed the book and look forward to book five in the series.

Now that I am no longer baking for the December holi-days, I have had time to read while the weather turned from snow to rain and back again.

Now, every evening I read.

Blessings,

Kay

Kay (Feb.’20) adds, “I have passed along the books I’ve read so other can enjoy the Secrets of Wayfarers Inn Series.”

**

Dear Frances,

My life has calmed down some compared to the past. My older daughter Anita’s problems come in waves. If she is upset about something, she can call me six times in one day. If she is happy, I don’t hear from her so much. I try to be less involved with Anita’s troubles, but she doesn’t have many friends. Her own sister wants nothing to do with her!

My ex-has gone on with his life. He’s not a problem. In fact, I don’t even know where he is! (Which is fine with me.)

My father who was living with me at the end of life, died of cancer two years ago. I think of him and wish he could have gotten help with his drinking problem. (Such a waste!)

Like you, I don’t have a close relationship with my married child. My only contact is through her husband. He still works near me and drives nearly an hour back and forth every day. He stays overnight with me when the weather gets bad in the winter.

The couple has three beautiful daughters. I have good memories of them. I had them a lot when they were little. (Grandma was a cheap baby-sitter.)

I have been home all week with this cold that makes everyone feel so tired.

Love and Prayers,

LindaSue

LindaSue (Feb.’20) adds, “Sometimes I wish I could go back and start over. I wonder if I would have married my ex- if I really knew him. I should have taken “baby steps.” However, back then I thought I was in love!”

**

Dear Frances;

My mother has been in the hospital and released again. She is back home, but her dementia is progressing at an alarming rate!

My sister and I are having to visit her multiple times a day to check on and care for her.

I will do my best to keep posting monthly issues to the Ninepatch web site but if you have someone else/or can find someone to take over posting each month, you may want to approach them to take the job. I can’t be sure how long I can keep it up if Mom continues to deteriorate.

With sadness and love, Lynn

Lynn (Sept.’19) adds,

“My life is getting more complicated – again!”

**

Hello, Frances!

I’m spending a wonderful, peaceful morning here in Texas. Our motorhome is parked in a sparsely-populated campground operated by the Army Corps of Engineers. The artificially-created lake that we are parked next to is called Somerville Lake. It is a gem located north of Houston.

Somerville artificial lake at Texas campground

We see deer in the mornings and evenings. Fish jump and birds swoop over the water. It is a great respite from the pace of our adventuring these past couple of months.

I bought a mini Raggedy Ann doll a couple of years ago. It symbolizes how I often feel on these trips. Can you picture a child dragging the doll from place to place? The doll has that silly grin on its face and the grin that never changes! That’s me some days. It’s the way I am. This life is interesting and it’s one that I have wanted. (Still, it steals time for writing and reflecting.)

I am going to pop off the Internet for now. I pray all is well and you are enjoying Florida.

Best wishes and high regards,

Linda

Linda Rosenthal (Jan.’20) adds, “I’ve been reading your book a bit a time. I have enjoyed it very much. Your memory is so vivid and gifted. Amazing! I suspect you take plenty of notes? At any rate, I am savoring the book and your insights. The questions that you ask at the end of the chap-ters are always thought pro-voking. I appreciate the op-portunity to reflect on them. It’s excellent to have a tour guide help appreciate what you are seeing.”

**

Hi Fritzie

The weather is really cold. So cold today the ducks did not show up. On the other hand, it is supposed to warm up each day this week so they will be back. I am sure they will do a lot of fussing. (Funny animals.) However, the birds did gather on the deck waiting for their food. The doves are so sweet. I love their call.

Fritzie, believe it or not a robin has been hanging around all winter during the warm temperatures and even the cold times. I wonder if he is adopted. Maybe the egg he developed in was somehow placed in with the doves. He just hangs with them. Even eats the same food they eat.

Birds and other animals amaze me.

Take care my friend.

Talk to you later.

Patricia

Patricia (Feb.’20) adds, “I hope you can find the new series by Anne Perry. I think you will really like it.”

**

Dear Frances,

Except for going to the grocery store, I spent a quiet day at home playing with my stamps. I am beginning to put together another exhibit.

It will be a guided image-ry with a stamp from almost every country in the world. The text will talk about all of the miles the stamps may have traveled and all of the times they may have been traded. It is one way to imagine bringing the people of the world together.

The exhibit will be mainly visual with the stamps mounted on maps of continents and oceans showing islands and countries.

Love and hugs to you and JK,

Carol

Carol (Feb.’20) adds, ”It remains to be seen whether this project will be too ambitious for me. I never did finish the paper mosaic of the Irish labyrinth which was the last project I started.”

**

Good morning Frances,

I have begun reading Finding the Blackbird. I love it just as much as your first mem-oir. Here are some impressions: 1) Surprisingly, what I am enjoying the most so far is the view into your life as a single woman. I see how you organized and filled your life with meaning by realizing your specific intent. Your solitude at that time in your life seems like a deeply joyous aspect, because of the way you handled it.

I have long considered myself an existentialist, because of the idea that life is a raging river – and we are all in the midst of it within our own solitary boat. One can see this as a depressing hopeless situation; or a beautiful adventure that is totally our own to create and pursue. In this novel I see you taking the creative empowered high road. I love that!

In fact, that is something I have always loved about you! Which brings me to my second point. 2) You have a full unique writer’s voice, and your novels are so true to form in their authenticity that reading them feels like spending time together.

To my mind, the experi-ence I have when reading your words makes me want to write. I like the idea that anyone who might miss me after I die could pick up one of my books and we could reconnect.

That’s all for now. Thank you for this story! I can’t wait to read the next one.

Love you woman!

Sherryl

Sherryl (Aug.’19) adds,

“If I were wealthy, I would commission it and tell you which part of your life to write about next, because I know exactly what I most need to hear about.”

**