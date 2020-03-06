MY HONORABLE UNIQUE RELATIVE



Recently, I got to thinking about an old relative: my great, great grandfather Peter Stull. (He was from my dad’s side of the family.)

He joined the Union Army on January 14, 1864. He was assigned to Company G, 162 Regiment, 17th Calvary of Pennsylvania. His brother Joseph joined up in February of the same year and was assigned to the 22nd Pennsylvania

Calvary. That unit was initially assigned to light duty in West Virginia. As the Civil War progressed in August of 1864, his unit was reassigned to General Sheridan’s campaign in the Shenandoah Valley.

The stories of these two brothers who both join the Union Army come together in a tale my grandad on my father’s side told

me when I was young.

It seems that Peter Stull was separated from his unit after a big battle and was trying to get back to them. He was exhausted. He had eaten all his food rations and was very hungry. In the distance he spotted a soldier cutting meat from a dead mule.

In his desperation, he decided that if the soldier – no

matter if he was Union or Confederate – would not share the meat, he would kill him for the food. When Peter got closer, the other soldier looked up. It was his brother Joseph!

I always wondered if that story was true or an enhanced war story. Thanks to the Internet, I found it could have happened during Sheridan’s Shenandoah Valley Campaign since both the 22nd and 17th Calvaries fought there at the same time and place.

DVL (Feb.’20) adds, “Both Peter and Joseph are bur-ied at Union Center Cemetery in Nappanee, Indiana. Peter’s son

(my great-grandfather) became a German Baptist minister. Go figure! From a battle-hardened soldier to a pacifist minister in one generation!”