PUBLIC TRANSIT MUSINGS
Michigan Avenue, Chicago, 2002
Old express buses
awesome
with the double swinging-hinge middle,
the old smell of leather ancients.
These transits are ghosts,
no air-conditioning, and I’ll tell you what else is awesome –
elderly woman bent over toddling,
her shuffling, white hair with clutch purse carried in hands, whose shirt reads in big purple block letters: “I’VE FINALLY GOT IT ALL TOGETHER.”
Thank God for shirts like that worn by old ladies like her.
Brian Janisse (Apr.’19) adds, “That woman in her shirt
was a nugget of hope in a swirl of wild unknowns.”