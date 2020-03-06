PUBLIC TRANSIT MUSINGS

PUBLIC TRANSIT MUSINGS

Michigan Avenue, Chicago, 2002

Old express buses

awesome

with the double swinging-hinge middle,

the old smell of leather ancients.

These transits are ghosts,

no air-conditioning, and I’ll tell you what else is awesome –

elderly woman bent over toddling,

her shuffling, white hair with clutch purse carried in hands, whose shirt reads in big purple block letters: “I’VE FINALLY GOT IT ALL TOGETHER.”

Thank God for shirts like that worn by old ladies like her.



Brian Janisse (Apr.’19) adds, “That woman in her shirt

was a nugget of hope in a swirl of wild unknowns.”