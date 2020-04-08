GOOD NEWS/BAD NEWS

Today was a good news/bad news day for me.

Good news: I awakened this morning in my warm cozy bed between flannel sheets.

Bad news: It was Friday, February 28. I soon realized the room temperature was way below normal. Getting up, I discovered my thirty-seven-year-old furnace was not functioning!

Good news: I called my furnace company, Bill’s Heating, and gave my name. Happily, the person on the phone knew who I was, where I lived, and what kind of furnace I had! (A small -town advantage!)

More good news! That phone person talked me through several checks. I determined the problem was only dead batteries in the thermostat! Soon the fur-nace was running again! (Next.)

Further good news: I had the presence of mind to ask to schedule a furnace check. (I had neglected to do that in the autumn.)

Great news: A technician could come to my home within a few hours.

Bad news: Upon check-ing my furnace the tech found a hole in the heat exchanger. It was allowing small amounts of carbon monoxide into my house!

Good news: The sun shone brilliantly much of the day producing solar input and the forecast was for warmer temper-atures over the weekend.

More good news: Bill’s Heating loans space heaters for such a time as this.

Best news of all: We pulled the plug on the furnace, opened windows, and turned on the bathroom vents and the fur-nace people assured me that within a few minutes the carbon monoxide was gone from my house! (Later a blood test reveal-ed that I no longer had carbon monoxide in my body.)

Topping off all this good news: Bill’s could put in a new furnace early the following week.

Happy news: If memory serves me, the cost of a new furnace had come down in the three-and-a half-years since I considered replacing it when I moved into this home.

Bad news and good news together: I needed a new furnace. Suddenly the question “when?” was easy to make!

Rachel is widowed. She raised four children, two birth sons and two adopted daughters. In addition, she has three step-children and three international “daughters.” All are adults. Her favorite activities include grand-parenting (seven-plus children), reading, writing, gardening, quilting, and traveling. (6) She adds, “I am semi-retired. I have just agreed to write the history of the church congregation of my youth in time for their 75th anniversary in 2024.”