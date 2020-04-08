GOLIATH AND THE RACOON

Living on the edge of our woods, we have had many experiences with raccoons. One of my favorite memories hap-pened several years ago. We had a stray cat show up for a short while. He was huge – sixteen pounds or more! (I called him Goliath.)

One day after putting food out for the cat, I heard growling. I looked out and there was a young raccoon trying to run the cat out of the food pan.

Finally, the young raccoon touched his nose on the big cat’s face. The cat’s response was to lift his right front leg and slam the young racoon’s face down into the food pan and hold it here while the cat finished off rest of the food.

DVL (Mar.’20) adds, “The lesson there is, stay focused on the task at hand!”