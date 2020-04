ANOTHER GOOD BOOK

I just finishing Kitchen House. Kathleen Grissom peers into the plantation romance through the eyes of a white indentured servant torn between slavery and freedom.

A Good book! It delves into the pain associated with the separation of family members and all the other abuse that went on during those slavery years.

Dottie (Feb.’20) adds,

“Next I’ll be reading Miss Julia Takes Over by Ann B. Ross – another one of June Poucher’s (Feb.’20) favorites.”