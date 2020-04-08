WINTER READING

During the cold, snow and rain of 2020, I did a lot of reading. One book I read was The Book Woman of Trouble-some Creek. It was written by Kim Michelle Richardson.

Set in the 1930s, it told the story of a woman who rode a mule to deliver books to families in a poor mining area.

Another book I read was Author in Chief, the Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote by Craig Fehrman. It was very detailed but interest-ing. I read a few chapters each night.

Last, I read alarge, illustrated book. It is, The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Queen’s Wardrobe by Angela Kelly.

The color photographs of the Queen in her designed outfits and matching hats are wonderful. She’s in her 90s, but likes to stand out and be recognized.

The book also tells something of Queen Elizabeth’s life. The schedule the woman follows includes moving to various castles for events and relaxation throughout the year.

All these books were interesting, but I highly recommend the book about the queen!

Kay (Mar.’20) adds, “You can go to your public library and check out one of these books!”