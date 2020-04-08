PRAIRIE FIRES

The subtitle of this book by Caroline Fraser is, The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Many of the fans of The Little House on the Prairie series think they know Laura Ingalls Wilder, the pioneer girl who became an author.

Caroline Fraser fills in the gaps in this American success story, revealing that Wilder’s girlhood was more difficult than is generally known. She lost everything in the great depression, but was able to gain financial security later in life with her books.

Fraser also discusses Wilder’s tumultuous relationship with her daughter, Rose Wilder Lane, setting the record straight regarding charges of ghost-writing that have been leveled against the books.

June Poucher (Feb.’20) adds, “As a fan of the books, it was an eye-opener, but I’m glad I read it.”