CHANGING PERCEPTIONS







Mae-mae and Gayle

What we think of

As losses,

May be just pauses,

Long or short

Distortions.

As our minds make

Assumptions,

May be too-early conclusions.

What we thought just yesterday

Can change the next day,

Like stormy weather

Lasts only so long,

The sun takes its honored

Place,

What we count on.

Ahead is what is

Ahead,

Night’s breathing

Has its own rhythm,

The next day

In measured breathing

What others do, we can’t control.

What we only ourselves can do,

We can.

Gayle Bluebird (Mar.’20) adds, “I wrote this wishing that I could have waited – in this case – to send some-thing to someone, or not have sent it at all. But realized things change, our perceptions change. What happens one day can change the next. We expect rain tomorrow, the next day the weather will return to sunny skies.”