UNINTERRUPTED TIME CHANGING PERCEPTIONS » URTHER DAILY MUSINGS: On Foot, Chicago, 2002 Big commotion On the East bank Of Magnificent Mile – A disturbance in the rhythm Of sidewalk shoppers – I see Two people, Heads cocked similarly Talking on cell phones But seem to walk In different directions. Dude in suit Brushes past me, signals Approaching traffic cop, Points back, “Woman down! Woman down!” Behind him, a gray old man Crouches Over fallen wife. Her extended, flopped-over legs And shoes I see beyond black knee-high Sidewalk median fence. A crowd gathers, watching. Some hold cell phones, Complete flood over the Hoover Dam calls To 911. An ambulance whines in the Distance. “Woman down!” What kind of strange life is this? Brian Janisse (Mar.’20) gives us an update. “The clinic where I work is closed for now. More time to get things done at home and love on the family.”