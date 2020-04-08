URTHER DAILY MUSINGS:

On Foot, Chicago, 2002
Big commotion
On the East bank
Of Magnificent Mile –
A disturbance in the rhythm
Of sidewalk shoppers –
I see
Two people,
Heads cocked similarly
Talking on cell phones
But seem to walk
In different directions.
Dude in suit
Brushes past me, signals
Approaching traffic cop,
Points back,
“Woman down! Woman down!”
Behind him, a gray old man
Crouches
Over fallen wife.
Her extended, flopped-over legs And shoes
I see beyond black knee-high Sidewalk median fence.
A crowd gathers, watching.
Some hold cell phones,
Complete flood over the Hoover Dam calls
To 911.
An ambulance whines in the Distance.
“Woman down!”
What kind of strange life is this?
