stitch by stitch we create our lives

A plant grows through a crack in pavement. Mother Nature Needs time… Uninterrupted, And lots of it! Simon Stargazer III (Mar. ‘20) observes, “As spring approaches, what I see every-where is a reminder that mother nature never sleeps and is ever vigilant and pursuing her goal of reasserting her real ‘green-ing’ of America and the world!”