OUR MONTHLY QUESTION

Our April ‘20 topic is “If you could wear a button with a maximum of five words describ-ing your outlook on life, what would it say?”

This monthFrances, Editor comments on our monthly question. “I have no idea how to make a round button for my words, Í didn’t think long. These are the first words that came to me.

I am eager to see which five words came to others!”

**

Our April ‘20 topic “If you could wear a button with a maximum of five words des-cribing your outlook on life, what would it say?” continues into May ‘20. Joining this for May is, “What are the pros and cons of aging for you?”

*

FROM FACEBOOK NINEPATCH

Simon Stargazer III(See his poem this issue)also commented on,“The right place at the right time.” He says, “One day in 1975, the chief of Vascular Surgery came to me and said, “l think it’s time we got into Doppler Ultrasound. Are you interested?”

Fascinated by new ideas I replied, ‘Yes!’

He sent me to Chicago for a preceptorship in Doppler. When I got back, the chief had bought and given our department a Doppler machine! We added that technology to our set of tools.

Wow! What a ride it was for a tech like me with a Biology degree and a minor in Religion from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.” **

Gail (Jan.’20) says,

“The right place at the right time? Always! No accidents. I am always with the people I am meant to be with at the appointed time. There’s an appointed time to be born, reborn and a time to pass away. Uncanny!” She adds,” This present Corona-virus requiring “social distancing” is good for us. We need to step back and assess our values, our pur-pose and our happiness. It’s such an imposed but em-powering gift to us.”

MORE FROM FACEBOOK

“The darkest room in my house is…”

Elaine (Mar.20) says, “It was my walk-in closet. I had an LED light installed yesterday. What a difference! As in the Johnny Nash song, ‘I can see clearly now…’”

**

DVL (See also his story in FABRICS) says, “Actually there are not any really dark rooms. My wife designed the house thirty years ago with plenty of natural light.”

*

NINEPATCH FACEBOOK Following are discussion topics for May 2020:

Week 1: “My friend let me down when….”

Week 2: “Is there something you have dreamed of for a long time? What?”

Week 3: “For what are you most grateful?”

Week 4: “Do you believe in ghosts?”