WAITING

As I wait for warm spring weather, I have been reading memoirs of Holocaust survivors. – those from WWII who survived the cruelty of the Nazis in France, Germany and Poland. One I readwas The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. (I passed it along to a good friend several states away.) (See next.)

Two others I read in paperback and passed along were, We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter and All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr.

Kay (Apr.’20) adds, “When I took a break from reading, I baked ‘Barbara Bush’s Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies.’ I kept a few on hand for family and friends and put the rest in the freezer”