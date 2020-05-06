SPRING READING

Recently, I finished the book The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kid.

The story was inspired in part by the historical figure of abolitionist and suffragette, Sarah Grimke. The tale is set in motion on Sarah’s eleventh birthday her parents gave her ownership of ten-year-old urban slave named Handful.

The book follows the women’s thirty-five-year journeys. The two became close and Sarah taught Handful to read, which was against the law. The two women formed a complex relationship and dramatically shaped each other’s destinies.

Dottie (Apr.’20) gives up an update, “Now reading The Help by Kathryn Stockett which was a major motion picture. So different than the movie. Love this too.”