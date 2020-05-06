BEGINNING A NINEPATCH BOOK “CLUB” LIST

Following are two titles to add to your Ninepatch book “club” list. The first is a light mystery: A View to a Kilt by Kaitlyn Dunnett. Here’s part of the blurb on the story, “A series of blizzards have kept tourists away from Moosetookalook, Maine, and shoppers out of Lisa MacCrimmon’s Scottish Emporium. But as warmer weather brings promises of tartan sale and new faces, melting snow reveals cold-blooded murder.”

It was an easy read – done in one day. It’s not the genre I usually read but good for a stay-at- home Covid 19 day.

The second book is non-fiction. I thought it was fascinating! The Devil in the White City is by Erik Larson. This is the blurb on the back cover. “Bringing Chicago circa 1893 to vivid life, Erik Larson’s spell-binding bestseller intertwines the true tale of two men – the brilliant architect behind the legendary 1893 World’s Fair, striving to secure America’s place in the world; and the cunning serial killer who used the Fair to lure his victims to their death.”

The author combines careful research with nail-biting suspense. It was more exciting than the fiction mystery I first read.

Muffin (Mar.’19) adds, “My husband and I are doing OK at home – just bored! I’m trying to walk every day and have more books to read. Now, it looks like this staying home may last longer than we expected!”