A FAVORITE QUOTATION

“Inside myself is a place where I live all alone, and that is where I renew my springs that never dry up.”

– Pearl Buck.

I identified with this quotation I read immediately. I think of my “renewal place” as my inner resources such as faith, courage, responsibility, self-confidence and more.

Not everybody has these inner resources. It seems to me that the less a person has on the inside, the more “stuff” they need on the outside.

June Poucher (Apr.20) says “These inner resources assure me of who I am.”