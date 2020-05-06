«  
  »

A FAVORITE QUOTATION

Inside myself is a place where I live all alone, and that is where I renew my springs that never dry up.”

– Pearl Buck.

I identified with this quotation I read immediately. I think of my “renewal place” as my inner resources such as faith, courage, responsibility, self-confidence and more.

Not everybody has these inner resources. It seems to me that the less a person has on the inside, the more “stuff” they need on the outside.

June Poucher (Apr.20) says “These inner resources assure me of who I am.”

May 6th, 2020 | Category: 3. fabrics

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  