BROODING HENS

I really, really want to let the guineas out. (I have just two right now.) But, every time that happens, critters sneak up to the edge of the wood, wait until I’m inside the house, then they attack the guineas.

I have bantam hens, too. One of those hens regularly jumps the fence and scratches about all day getting her fill of worms and bugs. So far – knock on wood – she is OK. The other four banty hens are brooding.

The same thing happened last year. The bantams brooded from May until August when the chicks hatched.

Malaina (Feb.’20) adds, “Just the other morning, I stepped out to tend to the chickens and heard … peeping! I stopped to listen. (It’s too soon for chicks to be hatched. Thank goodness it was only song birds.) But for the briefest instant, I heard the sound of biddies and felt the wonder of a fresh miracle.”