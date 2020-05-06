AROUND THE FRAME – may 2020

Dear Fritzie,

Last year on Mother’s Day, the weather was kinda’ ugly, but I met with one son’s family for a nice dinner out and heard from the other who lives away.

Even with this pleasant remembrance, I can’t help but wish I still had a mom on Mother’s Day and a dad when Father’s Day comes around.

All for now…time for bed.

Love,

Chantal

Chantal (Mar.’20) adds, “I imagine others who’ve lost their mom and/or dad feel that way too.”

***

Hello Frances!

Thank you for your letter and Ninepatch. You are a busy lady!

Sorry to hear you and JK both had that awful cold that was going around before COVID 19 hit us! A lot of us got it a few months ago, then got it back again! You are blessed it’s not COVID 19!

Take care of yourself and rest! Take your plans one at a time.

Love and Prayers,

LindaSue

LindaSue (Apr.’20) adds, “I am sorry Frances and JK had so much illness to deal with, but I have learned: no one always gets what they want.”

***

Hi Fritzie,

We have another visitor to add to the backyard “feeding bunch.” A baby beaver! Do you believe it? He is so cute.

He joins the geese and ducks. After I finish putting out the bird feed, he jumps out of the water and runs as fast as he can to the geese, who step aside and let him eat with them. It is so funny.

I have called the Warden, the Fish and Game people and another wild animal group. I asked what I should do about the baby. I asked if he could possibly have been dumped by someone who had thought they could keep him.

They all said, “No.” He made his way to the waterway behind us because he liked what he found there. He can go through a drain pipe to another waterway, a much prettier one with lots of vegetation but he seems to like it here. (I think when it gets warmer, he will probably go to the other one.)

I told them I was afraid when school was out, some of the kids who cut through our yard to get to the water might hurt him. The people I talked didn’t seem too concerned about that. If I see any of the little school darlings bother him – or the ducks or geese – I will go to their parents and make sure those kids are kept at home. (It isn’t the little kids as much as the older ones.)

Anyway, I might be borrowing trouble. I will pray about it and keep my eye on the little charmer.

Take care my friend. Be glad when the virus is under control.

Talk to you later

Patricia

Patricia (Apr.’20) adds, “According to the man at the Fish and Game Office, there were a lot of beavers in Ohio and they do take care of themselves.”

Betsy looks down on the street. On left, (by white arrow) see people waiting six feet apart for a turn in the grocery store.

Hi Fritzie,

Just found your letter and am reading it over a bowl of cereal while waiting for my egg to finish boiling.

So far, I’ve been out for my daily walks in two spurts – half an hour each. Have seen no friends except Susanne, who lives in the apartment above mine. (And that was yesterday from the balcony when we all went out and rang bells, hit pans with spoons, in solidarity with those who are ill.)

What a change in our daily lives this virus has caused! My daughters have forbidden me from going to the grocery store, which is just below my apartment. They do permit me to take daily walk, which I generally do in two half-hour segments after breakfast. Between my walks I come home and drink coffee.

I have about a dozen plants in my apartment, so I go around checking them all. CNN is company. (And reading!) I also talk to daughters on phone and today will await delivery of food from them.

Life goes on, and I feel very fortunate to be in good health and not have to worry about where my next meal is coming from.

I will try to keep you up to date, and would love a visit from you!

Much love and many warm thoughts,

Betsy

Betsy (Feb.’20) adds, “I’m presently reading Flights by Olga Tokarczuk (Yes, I had to go grab my book to check out the spelling!)”

***

Hi Fritzie,

The results of my PET scan were not good, active lymphoma is growing and spreading throughout my body. I can feel only one enlarged node in my neck.

Since my disease has not responded well to the chemo I’ve had in the past (two separate rounds a year apart) or the stem cell transplant, my next potential treatment is a CAR-T cell therapy research trial being done at Emory University Hospital.

It’s a genetically engineered treatment of one’s T-cells. They would be collected from my body much like my stem cells were and sent to a lab where they are “armed” with a protein that blasts blood cancer cells away! It’s being used now for leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. It’s not without side effects that can be quite serious. My oncologist at Emory feels it’s the best treatment I could have right now. I agree with him. It will be a process of testing various body systems to make sure I can qualify for the trial before anything serious begins.

Here’s hoping you and JK won’t have to deal with any of the nasty Covid 19. Take care of yourselves, keep your hands clean and stay in touch!

Best,

Mary

Mary (Apr.’20) adds, “I will have to spend two weeks in the hospital after my engineered T-cells are transplanted. I’m probably looking at another summer going through treatment. It’s the third summer in a row. No traveling or visiting for me – even if the Covid 19 pandemic allows it.”

***

Dear Frances,

Note-writer, Leigh, presented an interesting quote in her stick-on note I received with my paper issue of Ninepatch in April 2020. The quote was by George Eliot who said, “It’s never too late to be what you might have been.”

Leigh had added, “I decided I can always acquire and nurture the spirit of something I might have been.”

I think that at the age of eighty-two, I am becoming who I believe God intended me to be.

I agree it’s never too late!

Nancyann

Nancyann (Jan.’20) adds, “I have no regrets. I have finally come to love myself and to know others love me!”

***

Dear Frances,

In terms of staying home and isolating, Ed and I are doing as well as can be expected. (I think I am more stir crazy than he.) I go to the grocery store once every two weeks and that’s about it.

I am up to September on my daybook project, but will run out of supplies before I finish it. If that happens, I may start writing in it before I can purchase more black paper and glue to paste up the last few months.

The sun is shining, and I am looking forward to a walk with Ed after lunch.

My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Much love,

Carol

Carol’s daybook project work.

Carol (May ’20) adds, “I am photographing little scenes in the house and yard, looking for visual ‘news’ to share while isolating.”

***