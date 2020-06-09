THE FIRST LADY

I enjoy reading and missed my public library which was closed for so long due to COVID 19. However, I read Free Melania before all that happened.

It’s the unauthorized biography of Melania Trump, the President’s wife. I enjoyed reading about her growing up in Communist Slovekia. That must have been difficult. But now, she’s First Lady of the United States! Amazing!

Kay (May ‘20) adds, “I am still reading the series, Secrets of Wayfarers Inn and recently completed the seventh volume, The Innkeeper’s Conundrum set at Christmas time at the Wayfarers Inn.”

