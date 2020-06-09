NO BOOK CLUB, BUT…

Though our book club did not meet in May, I read the volume we had agreed on. It was The Beautiful Mystery by Louise Penny.

Hidden in the wilderness of Quebec is a monastery hous-ing twenty-four cloistered monks who have become famous for their ancient chants. Because of their profound effect on people, the chants were known as “the beautiful mystery.”

Chief Inspector Armand Gamache and his assistant,(Next.)

Jean-Guy Beauvoir, are admit-ted to the monastery to try to find out who is responsible for the murder of their choir director. The act of violence broke the peaceful harmony of the monastery.

Both Inspector Gamache and Jean-Guy, as well as some of the cloistered monks, must face demons of their own on their way to finding the killer.

I highly recommend this book!

Chantal (May ‘20) adds, “The author also wrote A Trick of the Light which I enjoyed. However, the author exceeded my expectations with The Beautiful Mystery. The reader also learns about “neumes” which were a precursor to musical notes. I had never heard of neumes and I played a musical instrument when I was younger!”